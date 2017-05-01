University of Cebu tops Under Armour 3×3 hoops

University of Cebu proved to be the best of the lot after topping the Under Armour 3×3 U18 basketball national tournament with a close 21-20 overtime win over Bounty A in the championship round at the BGC’s Titan Court in Taguig, City over the weekend.

Allen Dave Peregrino’s free throw served as the marginal point that gave the victory to the Webmasters, who also won the Cebu leg of this tournament sanctioned by the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas.

Interestingly, Bounty A finished only second to Bounty B in the Manila leg, 14-16. Escuela de Sophia defeated Philippine Christian University to finish third.

After the Manila leg, Bounty B joined Bounty A, Escuela de Sophia and UC in the final four pocket tournament.

Cebu-based Webmasters joined the top three teams in the Manila leg for the pocket tournament to determine the best of them all.

A total of 42 teams competed in the Under-18 category while 24 teams slugged it out in the Open division, which was won by EGS Elite at the expense of MIT Bazinga, 18-13.