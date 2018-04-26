University of St. La Salle tops 2017 Bar exams

AN examinee from the University of St. La Salle topped the 2017 Bar, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

Marc John Simondo got a rating of 91.05.

The Top 10 are:

1. Marc John Simondo, University of St. La Salle

2. Christianne Mae C. Balili, University of San Carlos

3. Camille B.Remoroza, Ateneo de Davao

4. Ivanne D’Laureil I. Hisoler, University of San Carlos

5. Monica Anne T. Yap, San Beda University

6. Lorenzo Luigi T. Gayya, University of Santo Tomas (UST)

7. Rheland S. Servacio, University of San Carlos

8. Krizza Fe P. Alcantara-Bagni, St. Mary’s University

8. Algie Kwillon B. Mariacos, San Beda University

9. Klinton M. Torralba, UST

10. Emma Ruby J. Aguilar, UST

About 25.55 percent of the 6750 Bar examinees passed.

Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin is the chairman of the 2017 exams.

The list of the successful examinees can be found on sc.judiciary.gov.ph.