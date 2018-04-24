Unmanned vessels: Would you ride in one?

TECHNOLOGICAL advances across all industries have been sweeping the world and shipping is not to be left behind. The benefits of using unmanned ships include increased safety and faster operation times.

Truly, the radical effects and changes these unmanned ships may bring seem to be very promising. However, there may be hurdles and challenges to overcome along the way.

Not yet possible?

The CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, Soren Skou, believes that the chances are small that unmanned container ships will sail, at least during his lifetime. Skou remarked that even if technology affords to make autonomous ships real, he thinks that there may be restrictions in the way they would be allowed to fully operate while completely unmanned. He also added that he didn’t think autonomous ships would serve as catalysts of efficiency in the industry.

The most recent advancements implemented within A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S have seen the decrease in the number of crew members aboard their ships. This was done to address the looming requirements of autonomous shipping. With this, Skou stated that their workforce reduction has already reached its limit. Maersk also believes that container ships will not stray much from its current size in the future.

While Maersk was able to produce a self-sailing tugboat before, Skou mentioned that applying the idea to container vessels would not take off anytime soon, as he described such as not being the focus of their current organizational plans.

Consensus

As with Skou’s sentiments, participants at the Maritime CEO Forum late last year agreed that unmanned ships may still unlikely to set sail even in the coming two or three decades.

The said forum was held in Hong Kong, with the delegation being backed by different agencies and organizations, including but not limited to Anglo-Eastern, DV8 Bank, Liberian Registry, RightShip, and Veritas Petroleum Services. The forum participants talked about the various topics and current issues circulating around crewing, such as encouraging workers from Generation Y to join the shipping industry and the issue of abandoning crew. However, most of the spotlight was centered on the rising needs and possibilities of autonomous shipping.

Esben Poulsson, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, remarked that the current rules and regulations used in the seas may inhibit the unmanned ships’ development. Due to these factors, he added that unmanned ships may still not be a possibility within his lifetime.

Challenges

The current International shipping rules and regulations require maritime vessels to be legitimately maintained by a crew. This implies that unmanned ships may still not be allowed to sail

.

The future of autonomous shipping

Angelo Joseph Silvano, Terminal Checker for Wallem Philippines Shipping, Inc., believes that autonomous ships may still become a reality during his lifetime, citing the increasing technological advances emerging throughout the world. Aside from this, he also added that as the information technology sector becomes “bigger and deeper day by day,” this might further push autonomous shipping into concrete reality.

Regarding the local shipping industry, it seems that it still has a lot to overcome before autonomous shipping can become a reality in the Philippines. In an old interview, Marveen Jerico Angeles, from the Operations Department of Wallem Philippines Shipping, Inc., thinks that while the Philippines is an undeniable source of maritime manpower that operates worldwide, the country is still lagging behind when it comes to technology. It appears that until the local industry undergoes some deep-seated changes, autonomous ships may be a very distant reality for the country.