Unpaid rent leads to discovery of illegal drugs inside condo in Taguig

UNPAID rent led to the discovery of an illegal drug operation inside a posh high-rise condominium in Taguig, police said on Tuesday.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District (SPD), said that the Taguig City Police Station was able to seize alleged illegal drug paraphernalia inside Unit 15B Tower 1 of Forbeswood Heights, Forbestown Road, Bonifacio Global City on Monday.

A certain Benjamin de Vera was renting the unit, Tecson said.

Taguig City Police acted on a complaint from Ma. Cherryl Rentteron who said that de Vera failed to pay his monthly rental.

Authorities, together with Kagawad Emma Alcantara of Barangay Fort Bonifacio, proceeded to the address with the official complaint. Upon entering the unit, various drug paraphernalia greeted the police.

Police were able to seize weighing scales and dozens of packets of marijuana, cocaine, Viagra and Valium. About 20 pieces of syringe containing still unknown liquid suspected to be illegal drugs were also discovered inside the condo unit.

Tecson said that police have yet to determine the amount of the illegal drugs confiscated from the unit, adding that they were now conducting a follow up investigation. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ