‘Unscrupulous’ groups using Duterte

Malacañang has warned the public against unscrupulous groups who are using the name of President Rodrigo Duterte and his offices in its illicit activities.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) denied that the President’s offices are issuing any document titled “Survey Scanner Report,” contrary to information relayed to them that they released such a report.

“The public is warned against unscrupulous groups or individuals using the name[s]of President Rodrigo R. Duterte [PRRD], the Office of the President [OP], and/or the PCOO in unauthorized activities to give these the appearance of legitimacy,” the PCOO said.

“We have received reports that the name of PRRD and the letterhead of the PCOO were used in a purported ‘Survey Scanner Report’ without authority in General Santos City. The public is informed that the document is neither official nor issued under a bona fide Government activity,” it added.

The PCOO urged the public to report “unverified” communication or documents said to originate from the Office of the President or its office.

“We encourage everyone to report and ascertain the authenticity of all unverified communication and/or documents said to originate from the OP/PCOO, through the PCOO Office of the Undersecretary for Legal Affairs at 733-3624,” the PCOO said.

The Palace reminded the public that under Republic Act No. 6713, or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” and Republic Act No. 3019, or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” government officials and employees “are strictly prohibited from soliciting money for any purpose whatsoever.”

“Further, any person who shall knowingly and falsely represent himself to be an officer, agent, or representative of any department or agency of the Philippine Government, or who, under pretense of official position, shall perform any act pertaining to any person in authority or public officer of the Philippine Government, shall be criminally liable under the Revised Penal Code,” the PCOO said.