Unseating a President

FEBRUARY is yellow month. Instead of uniting across differing political lines, each year’s celebration of EDSA has become a reminder of how the schism is so deep that it appears as a continuing saga of Marcos-Aquino, Aquino-Marcos. Apart from marking it as a day of reckoning, it has also evolved as a moving timeline to unseat presidents. Proof? Look at Estrada and Arroyo. You go against the yellow cabal, you are removed. You don’t play their game, you are a goner. You don’t protect their protectors, you are a sacrificial lamb to their sense of entitlement and their brand of democracy.

It happened to the 13th president of the Republic. On January 17-20, 2001, Estrada was removed. EDSA 2 was described as “popular,” but critics view the uprising as a conspiracy among political and business elites, military top brass and Catholic Cardinal Jaime Sin. The pending impeachment was set aside due to a mysterious envelope that everyone thought would contain the smoking gun and was never opened. This event was also said to be a “defeat for due process of law”, “mob rule” and a “de facto coup.”

And the script continued with the 14th president, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. On July 27, 2003, Oakwood mutiny was launched. PGMA turned around from an earlier announcement that she would not run for office. On June 30, 2004, PGMA was elected to office. Hello Garci was uncovered in June 2005, a year after the elections, thereby putting the legitimacy of the Arroyo administration under question. On June 28, 2005, PGMA said “I am sorry” in a public address. People thought this would end the attack on the presidency but it did not. Hyatt 10 came about on July 8, 2005 as a reaction to Hello Garci. Hyatt 10 was a new chapter from the EDSA 1 script. It was meant as a knock-out punch. Vice President Noli de Castro became the object of pressure for him to take over the reins of power. In fairness to Kabayan, he stayed with PGMA to the very end.

Every year there was an attempt to bring down PGMA, and by midterm, the yellows had joined the so-called opposition for a 10-2 demolition of Arroyo’s senatorial slate. Only Ed Angara and Joker Arroyo won for Team Unity. The rest is history, as they say. PGMA was in power for 12 years and her stint was truly a case study on how to deal with misguided elements and the yellow tribe.

Thirty-two years after, some people think they can unseat a president by following the EDSA script. Estrada was removed for corruption and bad work ethic, and PGMA because of Hello Garci primarily, despite the work ethic. The small lady’s grit proved them wrong and she is back as a legislator in the 17th Congress, witnessing the take-off of Pampanga as the country’s newest growth center and lending presidential wisdom to an “uncouth and ill-mannered president.”

PRRD has been in office for 20 months now and every month he is targeted, jabbed, attacked, hit and pummeled. His was a mandate clearly made in May 2016 despite a last-minute attempt to rescue the candidate of the Yellows. He has been working hard and pushing the bureaucracy in trying to leapfrog and be at par with our Asean neighbors. A six-year term is not meant for that. One to three defining acts are enough. The frontline has improved. We have an independent foreign policy. Those who do not pay the correct taxes are forced to do so. We might just get a third telco player. We have an infrastructure plan and it is being rolled out. We have TRAIN and it’s a problematic roll out. There is free tertiary education, free health assistance, PGH has P100 million a month to modernize and so much more.

We hear about another “mobilization plan” for February 25. A senator travels frequently abroad in the embrace of Uncle Sam to carry out a false news crusade, destroying the very country he took an oath to protect. He was the senator who took 16 trips for backroom negotiations with China for Aquino that resulted in where we are now in the West Philippine Sea issue, and PRRD is blamed for the build-up as if we can go to war with China today.

Unseating a president in this country is easy. Set aside the Constitution. Get the yellows to bankroll it, make a hashtag campaign, use their media friends (local and international) to milk the issue, with a daily monitoring of sins of omission or commission and blame it on “that mayor from Davao.” And time it. Time it with EDSA. Even when there is no Cardinal Sin, “we can always use other personalities in the CBCP.” Put all these oligarchs affected by Duterte and voila, we have a good recipe for success for another EDSA. If you are not with them, you are their target, plain and simple.

Take heart, Mr. President. Take a break to attend to a leader’s wounded heart. The physical strain is too noticeable these days. Then, charge, roar and take back the narrative not by throwing insults at people, not by sexist undertones but the wisdom of a battle-scarred warrior. Toil, sacrifice and high courage are needed now more than ever.