‘Unusually strong sales’ boost Meralco Q1 results

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distribution utility, on Monday reported that first quarter consolidated core net income had climbed by 7 percent to P4.92 billion, from P4.6 billion a year earlier, due to strong sales.

Consolidated reported net income for the period reached P5.3 billion, a 10 percent increase over 2017.

Consolidated revenue reached P70.8 billion, 6 percent more than P66.2 billion last year.

Meralco President Oscar Reyes attributed the three-month period’s performance to “unusually strong sales that we saw in the first quarter, particularly in March.”

Consolidated electric revenues, which accounted for 97 percent of total revenues, grew 6.6 percent to P69 billion because of higher energy sales even as the average distribution rate was P0.02 per kilowatt hour (kWh) lower, the utility said.

Consolidated volume of energy sales increased 9 percent to 10,145 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 9,317 GWh in the previous year.

Total electricity distributed in Meralco’s franchise area increased 9 percent to 10,025GWh during the first three months of 2018.

Consolidated core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 12.3 percent to P8.7 billion in the first quarter. Total operating and maintenance expenses stood at P6.2 billion, flat from last year, while capital expenditures (capex) was at P3 billion from P2.7 billion a year ago.

The number of Meralco customers increased by 5 percent to almost 6.4 million as of March this year as all sectors registered a gain in the period, the company said.

Residential customers, which account for 91.9 percent of the listed firm’s customer base, grew by 4.9 percent.

This segment includes 93,522 prepaid electricity customers from 49,825 in the same period a year ago.

Commercial and industrial customer accounts went up by 2.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Core earnings per share was at P4.363 for the three-month period, while reported earnings per share was at P4.713.

Meralco holds the largest market capitalization among listed utility and power sector companies in the country. Established in 1919, its units are in the business in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, and other electricity-related services.

Shares of Meralco rose 7.8 percent to close at P322 apiece on Monday.