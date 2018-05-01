‘Unwanted migrants’

KUWAIT is a quagmire that needs to be delicately pursued. It has to be because it can lead to a potential domino effect among the OFWs in the Middle East. Kuwait is both people and diplomacy. It’s like maneuvering on a floor littered with eggshells. And the biggest elephant in the room is the most stupid display of hubris by some in taping the so-called rescue of our kababayan from their employers and releasing it online like a telenovela. Why was it stupid? Because there are international laws that need to be respected and honored among nations and peoples. And most importantly, one does not throw a monkey wrench while the leader of the nation was about to clinch a never-before-done deal with the Emir, getting what has long been denied Filipinos in Kuwait. This could have set the stage for a new covenant with Middle Eastern states that host Filipinos.

Rescues are never videoed. No chest-thumping there. Deniability is the order of the day so as not to get the ire of the host and to protect those who are still in the country. Anonymity ensures success. But boom, the neophytes had to smatter it to pieces for a few golds and primetime online. Such behavior was totally uncalled for. But how can you reason with a tribe that thinks they are God’s gift to the country? Remember, they claim they made Duterte win when in fact voters who voted made him win and not bloggers.

And so, Duterte is left to manage it because only he can undo the incompetence of some, playing a kids’ game in an arena where gladiators use mind to outflank brawn. Where honor is the currency and not idiocy. And still these people don’t get it. They justify to high heavens what they did. No accountability whatsoever. All hot air, leaving the old guy from Mindanao to think through his cards that were reshuffled by soiled hands intent on political gain.

What a sad day for foreign relations and a 57-year-old relationship. The Philippines recognized Kuwait on September 1961. Formal diplomatic relations were established on January 17, 1979, with the establishment of a Philippine embassy in Kuwait. The Philippines was part of the United States-led coalition to liberate Kuwait from Iraqi control during the Gulf War in 1991. Kuwait opened an embassy in Manila on May 24, 1996.

According to the 2016 survey of overseas Filipinos by the Philippine Statistics Authority, “Saudi Arabia continued to be the leading destination of OFWs. About one in every four (23.8 percent) OFWs worked in this country during the period April to September 2016. The other preferred destinations were United Arab Emirates (15.9 percent), Europe (6.6 percent), Kuwait (6.4 percent), and Qatar (6.2 percent).”

The total remittance sent by OFWs during the period April to September 2016 was “estimated at P203 billion. These remittances included cash sent home (P146 billion), cash brought home (P45.7 billion) and remittances in kind (P11.1 billion.

Of the total cash remittance sent by OFWs, “the remittance sent by elementary occupations comprised the biggest share at 21.9 percent, or P31.9 billion, or an average remittance of P48,000 per OFW who is an unskilled worker.

These numbers will be crucial in putting together a contingency plan for a total ban scenario. The Philippines is not the first to ban its citizens from going to Kuwait. Indonesia did so “in late 2009 due to mistreatment of its citizens, citing numerous instances of workers not being paid and suffering physical abuse. At the time Indonesia imposed its ban there were around 80,000 of its citizens living in Kuwait, with some 60,000 of them working as housemaids.”

The “unwanted migrants” is now the wedge between the Philippines invoking the Geneva Conventions while Kuwait hammers on the Philippines violating the Vienna Convention because of the videotaped rescue. The Geneva Conventions “are long and complicated, but they are essentially a series of ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ to apply during conflict to protect vulnerable and defenseless individuals.”

PRRD has come out with an unbelievable framing to reposition the issue and prevent any multilateral organization from siding with any nation.

When he said to Kuwait, “apparently, it seems that you do not like the way they are expected to serve their employers. I’m sorry for that,” he gave the safety hatch for the Filipinos there to move out. If anything happens to even one Filipino, Duterte, viewed in Western media as a human rights violator due to the war against illegal drugs, is using the same human rights shield to defend and protect Filipinos in Kuwait. Duterte is embracing “the human dignity of all individuals must be respected at all times. Everything possible must be done, without any kind of discrimination, to reduce the suffering of people who have been put out of action by sickness, wounds or captivity whether or not they have taken direct part in the conflict.”

We may not be ready for the 260,000, we will never be ready, but removing them from harm’s way from a hostile host is the best solution for now while we deal with self-inflicted wounds caused by some jerks wanting to be the architect of our foreign policy. “No foreign policy, no matter how ingenious, has any chance of success if it is born in the minds of a few and carried in the hearts of none.”