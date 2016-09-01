UP, Ateneo collide in Ang Liga

University of the Phil-ippines (UP) and Ateneo de Ma–nila University (ADMU) will clash in a battle of unbeaten squads at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the 14th season of Ang Liga at the San Beda College Football Field in Manila.

The game will be a replay of last season’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football championship match between the two squads, where UP emerged as the winner.

The Fighting Maroons trounced the Blue Eagles, 4-1, in the Season 78 finals through the hat trick of Kintaro Miyagi and a goal of Azkals standout Daniel Gadia.

UAAP champion UP is currently No.1 in the Ang Liga first division standings being unbeaten in three games while Ateneo is currently tied at the fourth and fifth spots with University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a win and three points each.

The Diliman booters are upbeat after blazing through their foes in their initial games through the efforts of Miyagi and JB Borlongan.

On the other hand, Ateneo will be looking for a second win after opening their campaign with a 2-0 victory over University of the East.

Meanwhile, the UST Growling Tigers are scheduled to meet the winless College of Saint Benilde (CSB) at 8 a.m.

The Blazers lost to UP, 0-2, in their previous match to fall to the ninth spot.

Also, Malayan Colleges Laguna will be playing against UP Team B in the second division at 1 p.m. while Don Bosco Technical College will battle UST Team B at 3 p.m.