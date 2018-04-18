UP, Ateneo dispute Final Four top seeding

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) and defending champion Ateneo clash for the top ranking in the final match day of the eliminations in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kick off is at 4 p.m.

The table-topping Fighting Maroons and the Blue Eagles are separated by two points, as the two Katipunan sides could cross paths in the one-game final in two weeks time if things go their way in the Final Four.

A favorable result — win or a draw — will pit UP (33 points) against No. 4 De La Salle University in the one-miss-you-die semifinals, while Ateneo (31 points) will face third-ranked University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the other pairing.

The Blue Eagles will get the Green Archers in the knockout semis if they get three points and clinch the No. 1 ranking, relegating the Maroons to second and a showdown with the Growling Tigers.

UST finished the eliminations in third place with 25 points, five off fourth-ranking De La Salle University.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Jarvey Gayoso, whose tournament-best 15 goals is one shy of matching the league record of 16 set by Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Eric Giganto in the 2014-15 season, will lead Ateneo’s charge.

King Miyagi will not be seeing action because of yellow cards accumulation hence coach Anto Gonzales will rely on JB Borlongan and UP’s rookie sensation Fidel Tacardon.

The Maroons are still undefeated with 10 wins and three draws.

FEU and winless Adamson University wrap up their season in the first match at 2 p.m.