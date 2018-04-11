UP college entrance test results for 2018 out by April 30, officials say

THE results of the 2018 University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) will be released by the end of April, officials said on Wednesday.

“According to the Director of the UP Office of Admissions, the UPCAT results shall be out by April 30, 2018,” said UP Board of Regents member Frederick “Spocky” Farolan.

UP Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Dalisay Jr. also made the announcement, responding to complaints from the public about the reported delay in the release of the test results.

“There’s no delay. Our Office of Admissions announced to UPCAT applicants, during the exam, on its website, on Facebook, UPCAT Officials’ posts, and in the UPCAT application portal, that the results will be released sometime in March or April,” Dalisay said in a statement.

Dalisay added that this was because of the number of applicants and the postponement of the examination from August to October in response to the demand of public schools.

The transition brought by the K-12 system also led the university to “adjust to the changes” since it used to have very few applicants, so processing and releasing results was much faster then.

“It’s taking time, but we’re making doubly sure that the results are accurate and fair,” he added.

The UPCAT is an admission exam consisting of Language Proficiency, Science, Math, and Reading Comprehension subsets with each score combined with the first three years in high school to determine the admission grade.

It is taken yearly by an average of 12,000 to 13,000 high school students aspiring to enter the national university.

More than 103,000 applied to the university last October but only 80,000 took the exam. According to UP, a passing rate of 17 percent or 14,000 takers will likely be accepted into one of UP’s eight constituent universities.

These are UP Diliman, UP Baguio, UP Los Baños, UP Manila, UP Visayas, UP Cebu, UP Mindanao, and the Open University.

In 2017, only 1,591 out of around 6,000 examinees passed the UPCAT. GLEE JALEA