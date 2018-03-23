UP cruises past La Salle

University of the Philippines (UP) solidified its grip of the top spot at the expense of De La Salle University, 2-0, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament on Thursday at the Far Eastern University-Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

Daniel Saavedra and Fidel Tacardon struck in opposite halves as the unbeaten Maroon Booters improved to 29 points on nine wins and two draws.

The Final Four-bound State U also posted its fourth straight win in as many games in the second round.

Veteran midfielder Saavedra converted a penalty kick won by rookie forward Tacardon in the 27th minute.

The young striker then scored a goal with four minutes left in the regulation.

Despite absorbing their fifth loss, the Green Booters remained in the magic four with 16 markers on five wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, University of Sto. Tomas got back to the winning track with a 5-0 rout of the hapless Adamson University.

The Golden Booters finally notched their first victory in the second round as they snapped a three-game winless run.

UST tightened its hold of No. 3 with 18 points on a 5-3-3 win-draw-loss record.

The also-ran Falcons suffered their 11th defeat in as many outings.

In the other fixture, Regil Kent Galaura scored the lone goal as University of the East (UE) stunned National University, 1-0.

With the win, the Red Warriors tied the Bulldogs with 13 points. National U though stayed at No. 5 with a higher goal difference against the No. 6 UE.