UP honors Diokno

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno received his Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, during the106th General Commencement Exercises of the University of the Philippines – Diliman on Sunday.

The honorary degree is the university’s highest academic rank and honor. Diokno is a professor emeritus from the UP School of Economics and has taught economics-related courses for more than 40 years.

“For me, the UP is not an unfamiliar territory. I have spent many years in this university teaching economics,” he said.

This year, there were 4,610 graduates with 36 summa cum laude.

Batch 2017 valedictorian, Williard Joshua Jose, who obtained a degree in BS in Electronics and Communications Engineering, graduated with a general weighted average of 1.058.

Spotted among other graduates were 2010 Miss Universe 5th runner-up, Venus Raj, who earned her master’s degree in community development, and Katherine Bersola of the UP Lady Maroons volleyball team. Bersola is the College of Human Kinetics’ first summa cum laude.