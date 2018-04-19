UP IN THE AIR

Ascent

Catering to tireless CEOs and executives, Ascent, in partnership with Philjets, offers a unique ride-sharing experience on a chopper. Now, comfortably schedule meetings across Metro Manila, and make it on time for each.

“We saw the challenge of many executives, and wanted to offer a real solution. Now, instead of being stuck in traffic and wasting hours on the road, you can schedule numerous meetings across the city, from NAIA to Quezon City,” says Thierry Tea, CEO of Philjets.

Today, Ascent offers pickup and drop-off points at SM North EDSA (Quezon City), St. Luke’s Medical Center (Bonifacio Global Center), Manila Peninsula (Makati) and Philjets Hangar (NAIA).

Ascent founder and chief executive officer Lionel Sinai-Sinelnikoff explains why ride-sharing on a chopper is set to takeoff in the metro: “Manila has the perfect mix that favors the development of such a service. The city has a long-standing problem with traffic, lots of people needing a solution and we have a high number of helicopters available with helipads.”

For its city flights, Ascent uses Airbus H130 helicopters which comfortably fit six passengers and a pilot. Further ensuring you a comfortable transportation experience, Ascent can also arrange for vehicle transfers from the helipad to the passenger’s final destination. Currently, a seat on a chopper ride from Makati to NAIA, which takes five minutes, costs P7,800, while the Quezon City to NAIA route costs P12,800, a six-minute flight.

Passengers can book flights on the Ascent website or app. Scheduled flights are currently available only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.