UP routs UST, regains top spot in UAAP

University of the Philippines (UP) reclaimed the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tilt after opening its second round campaign with a 4-0 romp over a ten-man University of Sto. Tomas (UST) on Sunday at the Far Eastern University-Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

Striking twice in both halves, the Maroon Booters returned atop the eight-team standings with their sixth win along with two draws for 20 points.

The unbeaten State U also leaped back to the winning track following a 1-1 draw with the same foe in the final match day of the first round last week.

The Golden Booters suffered their second loss and remained at No. 3 with 14 markers on four wins and two draws.

Rookie forward Fidel Tacardon fired off UP’s scoring spree in the 39th minute. Moments later, UST’s veteran striker Steven Anotado got ejected for punching a Maroon Booter.

The Diliman-based footballers exploited the depleted squad from España as Jeremiah Borlongan doubled the cushion in first half stoppage time.

Karl Bugayong got into the scoreboard via Tacardon’s assist two minutes after the restart before Christian Lapas closed the rout early with a penalty kick conversion near the hour mark.

Meanwhile, bitter rivals Ateneo De Manila University and De La Salle University battled to a goalless draw.

With the stalemate, the defending champ Blue Booters dropped to No. 2 with 19 points on a 6-1-2 win-draw-loss record while the Green Booters slid to No. 5 with 13 markers on a 4-1-4 card.

In the curtain-closer, National University (NU) posted a bounce back win at the expense of the lowly Adamson University, 4-0.

Lawrence Colina fired a hat trick and Jeffrey Fabro netted the other goal as the Bulldogs rebounded from a 0-1 loss to Ateneo three days ago.

NU re-entered the magic four with 13 points and a superior goal difference over La Salle.

The Falcons fell to the brink of elimination with their ninth defeat in as many games.