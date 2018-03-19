UP secures first Final 4 slot

Veteran attackers Jeremiah Borlongan and Kintaro Miyagi struck late goals to give the leading Maroon Booters the No. 1 slot to the semifinals this season.

It would be UP’s eighth straight playoff appearance after the unbeaten State U collected 23 points built on eight wins and two draws with still four games at hand.

The Bulldogs suffered their fifth loss as they fell to No. 5 with 13 markers on four wins and a stalemate.

Following a scoreless action in the opening 45 minutes, the Diliman-booters unleashed aggression in the second half.

Their relentless attack paid off in the 86th minute when Borlongan fired the first goal before Miyagi punctuated the victory moments later.

Meanwhile, Ateneo De Manila University inched closer to securing a playoff spot after pulling off a 2-0 win over University of Sto. Tomas.

Top striker Jarvey Gayoso and substitute midfielder Renko Gaudiel scored in the opposite halves as the Blue Booters moved a draw away from clinching a semifinal slot.

Defending champion Ateneo, despite the absence of defender Jeremiah Rocha, improved to 25 points on an 8-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

The Golden Booters fell to No. 4 with 15 markers on a 4-3-3 card.

In the other game, Jeremiah Bernaldez scored the lone goal in the dying minutes to propel De La Salle University past Far Eastern University, 1-0.

Substitute midfielder Bernaldez drained the game-winning goal in the 89th as the Green Booters jumped to No. 3 with 16 points on a 5-1-4 slate.

The Tamaraw Booters remained at No. 7 with nine markers on a dismal 2-3-5 sheet.