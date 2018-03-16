UP subdues Warriors, keeps lead

University of the Philippines (UP) leaned on its old reliable players to dispatch University of the East (UE), 3-0, tightening its grip of the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tourney on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Veteran members Ian Clariño, Kintaro Miyagi and Jeremiah Borlongan contributed a goal each to keep the Maroon Booters at No. 1 with 23 points.

It was the Diliman-based team’s second straight win and seventh overall on top of two draws.

Clariño scored the initial goal on the 31st minute as the captain capitalized on a scramble inside the box following a corner kick.

Miyagi doubled the lead 10 minutes later. The veteran striker outran his defender in a chase of a forward pass before feigning goalkeeper Frank Rieza for an easy tap.

A minute past the hour mark, Borlongan picked up his speed on the left flank, dribbled past UE’s backline then nailed UP’s last goal.

Suffering their second consecutive loss and fifth overall, the Red Warriors was left stuck at No. 6 with 10 markers.

Meanwhile, star striker Jarvey Gayoso notched a rare double brace as Ateneo De Manila University crushed Adamson University, 4-0.

Gayoso, the reigning UAAP MVP and Best Striker, waxed hot early and posted all his goals in the opening half. Gayoso has hiked his tally to a league-best 12 goals.

The feat allowed defending champion Ateneo to solidify its hold of No. 2 with 22 points built on seven wins and a draw against two losses.

The hapless Falcons got booted out of contention after a winless 10-game run.In the final fixture, an own goal held Far Eastern University (FEU) to a 2-2 draw with University of Sto. Tomas (UST)

Up one goal in the dying moments, FEU’s Marole Bungay mistakenly directed the free kick of UST’s Dionisio Busmion into their own net.

With the stalemate, the Golden Booters stayed at No. 3 with 15 points on a 4-3-2 win-draw-loss record while the Tamaraw Booters remained at No. 7 with nine markers on a 2-3-4 slate.