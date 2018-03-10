UP to rebuild razed shopping center in a yr

University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Chancellor Michael Lim Tan said that it may take a year before the shopping center on campus can be rebuilt after it was gutted by fire on Thursday morning.

“We will give our store owners the time they need to get back up and adjust, and we have offered them various relocation sites for the meantime. But our target for everything to be rebuilt is one year. We hope to rebuild in this site as well. That was an iconic building on campus. A repository of memories for the academic community as well as students,” Tan said.

The chancellor reiterated that in spite of the fact that it is an old building, the university also made sure to comply with fire safety standards especially when the UP shopping center was renovated in 2017.

Fire Inspector Rosendo Cabillan of the Quezon City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said that after the fire, which started from the ceiling of the one-story building, had spread across 48 concessionaires, reducing almost everything to ashes.

“It did spread easily because it was a mixed occupancy building,” he said, eyeing faulty electrical wiring as the cause of the fire.

The UP shopping center houses various stores that provide basic services for students and academic personnel. .

Rodic’s Diner and Blessings Copy and Printing Center were among the oldest establishments that were not spared from the two-hour blaze that started at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, students expressed their sentiments over the latest fire that gutted an old establishment on campus.

“This is where I had my thesis bound, where I had my first haircut and where I bought my first varsity jacket as a UP student. Goodbye UP shopping center. You served us well,” George Gilano said.

“UP shopping center will always be part of our success stories today,” Aira Beñago added.