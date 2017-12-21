UP, UP AND AWAY

Airbus

High-fliers can now expect to reach their out-of-Manila business meetings much faster.

Customers of helicopter service providers such as the pioneering PhilJets will be benefitting from Airbus Helicopters latest delivery of three spanking new aircraft through its regional Singapore hub, including the first H145 for the boutique business aviation operator. Meanwhile, a new H155 will be operated by a healthcare specialist.

Together with the two H130 helicopters delivered earlier in the year, Airbus has brought a total of six helicopters to the Philippines in 2017. These helicopters – three H130s, two H145s and one H155 – will be used for passenger and corporate transportation, bolstering the civil transportation market segment in the country.

With these deliveries, Airbus continues to lead the Philippine civil helicopter market with over 60 percent of the market share.

“The successful on-time deliveries is the result of the strong ecosystem we have built in the Philippines and the seamless support by the regional teams,” said Lionel de Maupeou, managing director of Airbus Helicopter Philippines. “With a well-established presence in Philippines, we will continue to serve the growing needs of our customers as they expand their operations.”

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of US$79 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000.

