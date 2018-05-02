UP-UST final collision begins

A new champion will be crowned today as University of the Philippines (UP) and University of Sto. Tomas (UST) clash in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football finals at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Maroon Booters and the Golden Booters collide in the 3 p.m. winner-take-all showdown.

UP is out to reclaim lost glory after failing to defend its Season 78 crown following a bronze finish last year.

The top seeded State U advanced to the titular fixture with a 1-0 victory over the gutsy De La Salle University behind Kyle Magdato’s lone strike.

UST, on the other hand, is eyeing to end an 11-year drought in its first championship game appearance since 2012.

The third seeded booters from España banked on Conrado Dimacali’s lone goal to dethrone Ateneo De Manila University, 1-0.

UP head coach Anto Gonzales is eager to steer his Maroon Booters against the team that booted out the defending titlist.

“I’m very excited. UST played so well in their game against Ateneo. I think it’s going to be an exciting match,” said Gonzales.

UST mentor Marjo Allado, meanwhile, is focused on giving his veteran Golden Booters a fitting end to their UAAP careers.

“Our assignment is not yet over. There’s still a championship match. Seven players will graduate this year so this is for them,” said Allado.

UP is gunning for a seventh title while UST is seeking for a fourth.

The two collegiate powerhouse squads settled for a 1-1 draw in their first round encounter but UP bounced back in the second round with a 4-0 romp.