Upcycling for your garden

I have always had a fascination for attics, storage houses and collections of old things.

Rummaging through the clutter makes me feel like an archeologist or an antique collector. It’s not really about the value, it’s about looking deeper into the story that each item can paint in your mind. A favorite past time is going to the bodega and look at the things that were discarded by my family. Often times, I pick up many pieces while browsing through the pile and use or make something out of these “finds”.

Upcycling has been a unique practice for some time now. It breathes new life to a seemingly hopeless object. In reality, nothing is waste. We can reuse many things. But we have to recognize its potential.

Upcycling reduces our trash, saves us money and protects the environment. It also minimizes our carbon footprint, because you are just reusing something that has already been manufactured. A little tweak here and there and you’ll have a brand-new looking item.

Recycling vs upcycling

Recycling is taking your items and breaking them down, using the raw materials as your cornerstone materials for the new project. This means, there will be a degrading of quality or a change in state of the object. Recycling in theory lengthens the use of an item. For example, recycled plastic bottles are broken down and made into toys and other items that will also eventually lead to trash.

Recycling means:

• to treat or process (used or waste materials) so as to make suitable for reuse: recycling paper to save trees

• to alter or adapt for new use without changing the essential form or nature of. (“The old factory is being recycled as a theater.”)

• to use again in the original form or with minimal alteration. (“The governor recycled some speeches from his early days.”)

• to cause to pass through a cycle again: to recycle laundry through a washing machine

Upcycling is quite different. It is reusing old items, those that others consider as waste, and using it without breaking down its previous structure. Sure, you paint, cut or fold them, but essentially, they are still the same item. The reason why upcycling is much more sustainable is because it eliminates the need to use virgin materials and thus, saving the environment. In the case of plastic, this means less oil wells drilled. For metals, it means there are fewer mountains to be mined. For paper, there are fewer trees to be cut down. Generally, this means less expended energy.

Upcycling is “a process that can be repeated in perpetuity of returning materials back to a pliable, usable form without degradation to their latent value—moving resources back up the supply chain.”

Upcycled planters

Whether you have been gardening for a while or starting your own garden, planters are one of the first things you will need. Not everyone is blessed with having a sprawling garden. Planters are a good way to bring in the outdoors to your home with limited space. So, it’s time to get creative!

The challenge in maintaining your garden is repotting; you will need so many planters.

Plants tend to overgrow their pots in weeks or months, depending on their innate behavior. It is a must to transfer them into less crowded planters at least twice its size to keep them at their best.

Buying many plastic pots can affect the environment in ways that we cannot fathom; this is why it is discouraged and even banned by environmentalists everywhere. You might be thinking, “I only use recyclable plastics.” You need to know that bioplastics also take decades to become part of our Earth. We must be mindful of what we use in our daily lives especially when it comes to plastic.

Rummage through your storage space and you will find endless possibilities. Aside from saving money, you get the opportunity to design your own wonderland landscape. Instead of your garden being bland and generic, it can be personalized to reflect your tastes and keep memories alive and thriving.

Upcycling Ideas

Old box-type picture or display frames

Put some loose garden soil inside. Add a mesh wire under the boarder and you will have a grid for your plant box. This will keep them in an organized growth pattern. Add your plants per square of the grid; mix and match to your heart’s desire!

Boots and shoes

Drill some holes on the sides or soles for drainage. Fill your old boots and shoes with soil. Plant your seeding inside.

Old tires

Tires are good for big spaces. It will create a sense of boundary, keeping similar plants together. Paint your tires to make them look brand new.

Plastic Bottles

One of the most widely used items, plastic bottles should always be upcycled in any way possible. Cut them to any shape you like. You can hang them, keep them upright or even transform into something unique. Just make sure there is also ample drainage by punching holes on them. Unleash your inner designer and paint them in any color.