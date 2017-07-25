ONE person was killed and four others were injured in a multiple collision on the Ortigas flyover along C5 on Tuesday, according to a radio report, quoting Pasig police.

The unidentified fatality was aboard one of two motorcycles in the 17-vehicular accident at 10 a.m. that also involved a 10-wheeler truck and 12 cars, among others, according to the report.

The victim was being treated at Medical City where he died. The other is confined at the St. Luke’s Hospital.

Three of the injured were treated right after the accident, police said in a live radio interview.

Police said the accident happened when the driver of a vehicle on the southbound side lost control and swerved northbound, hitting oncoming vehicles.

Traffic congestion has eased as authorities continue to clear the Ortigas flyover.