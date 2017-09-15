UPDATE: 1,000 Caloocan policemen relieved — Metro police chief

National Capital Region Police Office Chief Director Oscar Albayalde said on Friday that about 1,000 policemen from the Caloocan City Police district have been relieved and would undergo “retraining”.

Albayalde said, however, that the first to go would be those from Stations 2 and 7 and Substation 7.

“The three stations would be prioritized. All personnel would be replaced and would undergo retraining,” Albayalde said in a radio interview.

He said that in Substation 7, 62 personnel were involved plus 13 from the public safety battalion of the Northern Police District.

According to a copy of the directive of the relief, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s regional public safety battalion would replace the sacked Caloocan policemen for the moment.

Albayalde said 1,000 policemen from Caloocan would be affected.

The order comes amid the controversial killings of Kian de los Santos, 17; Carl Angelo Arnaiz; and one identified as Reynaldo de Guzman, 14.

RJ CARBONELL