UPDATE 2: 1 dead, 800 families affected in Quezon City fire

ONE person was killed and 800 families were affected in the fire that hit an informal settlement area in Quezon City on Friday, authorities said.

The lone fatality was identified as Elpidio de la Cruz, 67.

The fire in Talayan village, where 300 houses were also damaged, started at 9:15 a.m. and reached the 5th alarm as firemen from around the district were called to help put out the blaze, according to SFO1 Francisco Mabunga of the Quezon City fire district.

About 800 families were affected by the fire that was put out at 12:50 p.m. as firefighters found difficulty entering the area due to its narrow streets.

As of posting time, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. HYGEIAN ESPANOL

