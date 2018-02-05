UPDATE 2: 2 hurt in gas explosion in Quezon City

TWO persons were injured from a gas leak explosion in a six-story establishment in Quezon City on Monday morning.

According to a report from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the explosion happened at about 9:00 a.m. inside the Teddy Man Restaurant along Barangay Manresa.

The victims were identified as Cheung Kowk Wai, 39, chef and co-owner of the restaurant; and Glena May Pike, 25.

Cheung was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital while Pike was brought to the East Avenue Medical Center.

Estimated damage to property is at P1 million, police said. GLEE JALEA, ROY NARRA