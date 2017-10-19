UPDATE 2: 20 Maute terrorists killed in Marawi clash; ‘moneyman’ believed dead

TWENTY members of the Islamic State linked-Maute group were killed in separate clashes with the military, including one believed to be the Malaysian terrorist and Maute financier, military officials said on Thursday.

“We are still in the process of retrieving these cadavers. So until now, we cannot give a categorical answer that Doctor Mahmud was among the fatalities in last night’s encounter,” Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., Task Group Ranao deputy commander, said in a televised press briefing in Marawi City.

Doctor Mahmud is Mahmud Ahmad who escaped a military assault on Monday that killed two other terrorist leaders – Isnilon Hapilon of the Abu Sayyaf Group and Omar Maute, one of the founders of the group which carries his family name.

Brawner said Ahmad’s death was still the subject of verification.

In a separate statement also on Thursday, Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año confirmed the deaths of the 13 terrorists in the main battle zone on Wednesday. He said seven more were killed as troops rescued two hostages early Thursday.

Año also expressed confidence that Ahmad was among the 13 killed in the clash on Wednesday night.

“The AFP is increasingly becoming confident that he was among those who have been killed during yesterday’s operations. The process to confirm this with finality, however, is still ongoing,” he said.

He added, however, that a hostage revealed that Ahmad was dead and buried.

“We will look for the cadaver [of Ahmad],” Año said.