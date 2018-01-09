UPDATE 2: Over 600 Nazarene devotees injured – Red Cross

THE number of devotees who were given medical aid during the Traslacion or the Black Nazarene procession rose to more than 600, according to the latest tally of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

In an advisory at 1 p.m., the PRC operations center said that 240 of the 652 cases were considered minor. Of the 240, 62 were treated for abrasions; 146 for lacerations; 17 for dizziness; 5 for sprain; 4 for body pain; 2 for abdominal pain; 2 for toothache; 1 for fever; 1 for vomiting.

The number of major cases remains at 22 – 19 were treated for difficulty of breathing and 3 for fracture.

Two unidentified devotees were also transported to the hospital – one for suspected neck and spine injury and another sustained from a fall. CIELO CANCEL