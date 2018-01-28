UPDATE: 2 more children dead, 52 others hospitalized after receiving Dengvaxia, says monitoring team

TWO more children from the provinces of Quezon and Laguna died on Sunday while 52 others were hospitalized after receiving the defective anti-dengue vaccine , according to the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

Dante Jimenez, Chairman of the VACC, said he got the information from the joint monitoring team of the VACC and the PAO in charge of monitoring children who were given Dengvaxia.

“They (monitoring team) are now verifying the incidents and the PAO forensics is expected to conduct an autopsy on the victims either today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday),” Jimenez said in an interview with The Manila Times.

The VACC chair did not provide further details on the victims as respect to their families.

Meanwhile, 52 children, first-time dengue victims, who were given Dengvaxia, have been admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila since Friday, PAO Chief Persida Acosta told The Manila Times.

Acosta said that some of those who were confined came from Iloilo where they received the anti-dengue drug that had endangered rather than protected the lives of its recipients.

“Similar ang findings…’yung mga bata nahihilo, nilalagnat, sumasakit ang katawan at may nakitang mga rashes sa kanila,” she said.

( . . . the children felt nausea, had fever, experienced body pains and developed rashes.)

These are known to be symptoms of dengue, Acosta said.

Acosta questioned anew Sanofi Pasteur, the French pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the anti-dengue drug, as to why there was no screening or clinical trial on the drug.

The PAO chief added that forensic examinations and clinical records showed that 11 bodies have been investigated, the last being a victim from Calamba in Laguna.

When asked about PAO’s next steps, Acosta said that her office was conducting proper legal measures on the matter.

“’Yung affidavits of complainants, complete na. Documents are being consolidated for the filing of charges against those who are behind this,” Acosta said.

The VACC said that 830,000 children from public schools in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Cebu have been given Dengvaxia since 2016 when the administration under then president Benigno Aquino 3rd purchased P3.5 billion worth of vaccines for its anti-immunization program.

More than 300 affected families had sought PAO’s assistance. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, GLEE JALEA