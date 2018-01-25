UPDATE: 2 policemen dead; congressman, 11 others hurt in Abra blast

TWO policemen were confirmed dead and 12 others, including a congressman and his mayor wife, were injured in two grenade explosions during a fiesta in Abra before dawn on Thursday, a police official said.

In a live radio interview, Chief Supt. Edward Carranza of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) said the incident happened during a fireworks display in La Paz at about 1:30 a.m.

Carranza said the two policemen were from Abra who were assigned to secure the event.

A report earlier on Thursday said aside from the two policemen, two civilians were also killed.

Citing a police report from the province, Carranza said among the injured were La Paz Rep. JB Bernos and his wife and Mayor Menchie Bernos.

Carranza said the Bernos couple and the other victims sustained minor injuries.

Carranza said initial investigation showed that there were two hand grenades that were thrown at the crowd who were gathered to witness the fireworks display.

The identities of the suspects and their motive have not been determined and were now the subjects of an ongoing investigation, Carranza said.

Asked whether the motive was political, Carranza said, “Most likely.”

Carranza said he has ordered security for the Bernos couple.

He recalled a similar incident in 2005 when a sibling of Rep. Bernos was also killed.