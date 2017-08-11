UPDATE 2: Strong quake hits PH–Phivolcs

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, after noon on Friday the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nasugbu, Batangas, not Lian as posted earlier on Friday. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 1:28 p.m. and had a depth of 160 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in the following areas:

Intensity 1: Talisay, Batangas

Intensity 2: Magalang, Pampanga and Tanuan, Batangas

Intensity 3: Pateros, Quezon City, Makati, Malolos, Bulacan; Cainta, Rizal and Calamba, Laguna

Intensity 4: Calapan, Mindoro; Subic, Zambales; Rosario, Cavite; Manila and Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Aftershocks are expected within the day.