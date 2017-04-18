Tuesday, April 18, 2017
    UPDATE: 26 die as bus falls into ravine

    The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    CARRANGLAN, Nueva Ecija: Twenty six passengers were confirmed dead and scores of others were injured after an Ilocos-bound bus fell into a deep ravine Tuesday in Barangay Capintalan, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija.

    The Leomarick bus was negotiating the Cagayan Valley-Nueva Ecija highway when it fell into the 100-meter ravine.

    Police Provincial director Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra said rescue operations continue.

    Five persons died and 30 others were injured when a Victory Liner bus fell into the same ravine on July 12, 2016. CELSO M. CAJUCOM

