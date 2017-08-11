UPDATE 3: Strong quake hits PH–Phivolcs

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, after noon on Friday the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nasugbu, Batangas, not Lian as posted earlier on Friday. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 1:28 p.m. and had a depth of 160 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in the following areas:

Intensity 1: Talisay, Batangas

Intensity 2: Magalang, Pampanga and Tanuan, Batangas

Intensity 3: Pateros, Quezon City, Makati, Malolos, Bulacan; Cainta, Rizal and Calamba, Laguna

Intensity 4: Calapan, Mindoro; Subic, Zambales; Rosario, Cavite; Manila and Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Aftershocks are expected within the day.

When asked about the changes in earthquake reports, Julius Galdiano, Phivolcs research analyst, said these changes in earthquake data were caused by preliminary quake reports (PQRs) being delivered to them from different areas of the country.

“Inaaccumulate pa namin yung data kanina sa Batangas region that’s why we had to wait for more PQR’s from our seismic stations to confirm kung saang part ng Batangas kanina.” Galdiano told The Manila Times.

(We were still accumulating data from the Batangas region that’s why we had to wait for more PQR’s from our seismic stations to confirm which part of Batangas.)

“Habang nadadagdagan po yung data, saka lang nagiging accurate ang impormasyon kaya hindi po namin binabagsak ang data ng isang beses lang.” he said.

(While more data are added, that’s only when the information becomes accurate that’s why we don’t give information in one sweep.)

Initial reports said the quake at 1:28 p.m. was magnitude 6.1 magnitude with Lian, Batangas as its epicenter. It was upgraded to magnitude 6.3 with the epicenter at Nasugbu, Batangas at 1:37 p.m.

Galdiano advises the public to be alert of the information number that Phivolcs publishes in all of its media platforms.

“From time to time normal na nagbabago ang aming intensity reports at wave readings. Mahalagang maghintay ang mga tao sa posibleng updates,” Gadiano said.

(From time to time, our intensity reports and wave readings change. It’s important for people to wait for updates.)