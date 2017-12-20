UPDATE: 4 hurt in Novaliches fire

FOUR people were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area near a public market in Novaliches, Quezon City on Wednesday, authorities said.

One of the four was identified as Justin Bayola.

The fire happened at about 7:55 a.m. near the Bagbag Public Market in Barangay Sauyo.

“Naghahakot na kami ng gamit yung nangyari ‘yung sunog. Kalahati ng bahay namin yung tupok. Wala pong natira sa amin,” said Justin Bayola, one of the injured.

(We carried our things when the fire broke out. Half of our home was burned down. We have nothing left.)

“Hindi namin alam kung paano kami magsisimula. Walang natira sa amin eh magpapasko pa naman,” he added.

(We don’t know where to start. Nothing was left. And it will be Christmas soon.)

Sauyo fire marshals and officials from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze reached the 4th alarm at 8:13 a.m. and was declared out at 9:52 a.m.

“Na-short circuit yung aircon sa loob ng isang bahay dito tapos nadamay na yung ibang bahay,” said fire marshal Delfin Gliani.

(An airconditioning unit inside one of the houses here had a short circuit, causing the fire that affected other homes.)

Damage to property was estimated at P300,000.

Affected residents have gone back to their homes to salvage what was left of their personal belongings.