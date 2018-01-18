UPDATE: 4 killed in jail shootout in Muntinlupa

AT least four people were killed in a shootout between personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and a still unidentified armed group in Muntinlupa City early Thursday morning, police said.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario of the Southern Police District (SPD) identified the fatalities as JO1 Felino Salazar and JO2 Elmer Malindao, both assigned to the BJMP in Muntinlupa City.

The suspect, who was declared dead on arrival at the Hospital ng Muntinlupa, was identified as a certain Arnel Rubio, a former policeman who was dismissed two years ago for grave misconduct.

The second suspect, who died on the spot in front of a popular mall, was identified by his live-in partner, Floradel Collantes, as PO1 Jover John Lardizabal, an active policeman assigned to the NCR Police Regional Ofice (NCRPO).

Police investigators are in the process of determining Lardizabal’s involvement, Apolinario said.

Based on the statement by three witnesses, the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at Barangay Tunasan.

As per narration of BJMP personnel identified as JO1 John Edades, JO1 Moldero Sogan and Richard Basiloy, they were outside their office when they heard successive gunfires nearby.

They immediately responded and saw the two BJMP personnel lying wounded on the road. They also saw the gunmen fleeing the scene aboard three motorcycles, forcing a chase.

Meanwhile, Apolinario said that police were now investigating a third BJMP personnel, one PG1 Dee Jay Tanael, whom responding jail guards identified as the motorcycle driver of Rubio.

The police chief also said that CCTV footages and statements of witnesses were being reviewed to determine the motive behind the shootout. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ