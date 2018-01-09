UPDATE: Over 400 Nazarene devotees received medical aid, authorities say

OVER 400 devotees of the Black Nazarene received medical assistance and treatment, authorities said on Tuesday, as the Traslacion or procession headed to Quiapo Church.

As of 10 a.m., the Philippine Red Cross said in an advisory that it treated 226 minor cases broken down into 143 for lacerations, 59 for abrasions, 10 for dizziness, 5 for sprain, 3 for body pains, 2 for toothache, 2 for abdominal pain, 1 for fever and 1 for vomiting.

It also treated 22 major cases — 19 for difficulty of breathing and 3 for fractures.

The PRC also took the blood pressure of 175 devotees, offered psychosocial support to 41 others, and provided hospital transport to one.

In a separate report, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it handled 334 emergency cases in the early hours of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

The PRC said it deployed 2000 volunteers and 58 ambulances for the event.

Nine first aid stations were also set up and spread out along the procession route. Also on standby are 1 fire truck, 1 fire tanker, 1 fire pumper, 1 amphibian, 3 rescue boats, 8 rescue trucks, 1 humvee and 2 motorcycles.

The MMDA deployed some 1,300 personnel, said its spokesperson Celine Pialago.

She said that the agency would continue to monitor the progress of the procession all the way back to Quiapo Church.

As of 11 a.m., the Traslacion is nearing Jones Bridge with the image of the Black Nazarene at the Park and Ride while the tail end is at Mehan Garden along P. Burgos.

Earlier on Tuesday, police estimates of the crowd who attended the midnight mass at the Quirino Grandstand ranged from 300,000 to 500,000.

The Traslacion, which started at about 5 a.m., moved faster than usual, passing through Manila City Hall organizers said.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said more than 5,000 uniformed and plain clothes policemen were deployed to secure the safety of the people.

“We are reminding all devotees to help us secure their safeties. We are hoping that all devotees participating today will be true to their devotion and not just for the sake of joining the procession,” said Margarejo.

Major roads in the area have been closed to allow the procession to pass through unhampered. CIELO CANCEL, JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ, ASHLEY JOSE, RAADEE SAUSA