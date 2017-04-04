UPDATE: 5.4 quake jolts Batangas, Mindoro

A 5.4 magnitude quake shook the provinces of Batangas and Mindoro at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake’s epicenter was in Tingloy, Batangas. It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was felt in Makati City and Obando, Bulacan, intensity 3 in Mandaluyong and Quezon cities and in General Trias and Dasmariñas cities in Cavite province and in Sta. Ana in Manila.

Meanwhile, Intensity 2 was felt in Talisay, Batangas and Pasig City.

Phivolcs said that aftershocks were expected. The agency also dismissed any tsunami threat. DEMPSEY REYES