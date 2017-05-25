UPDATE: 5.4 quake strikes Zambales town; Metro feels shocks

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Zambales on Thursday at 10:27 p.m, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The epicenter was at 19 kilometers northeast of San Marcelino, Zambales in Central Luzon. Tremors were felt in parts of Metro Manila and suburban areas.

Phivolcs also reported that Intensity 4 was felt in Quezon City, Pateros and in Malolos, Bulacan while Intensity 3 in Tagaytay City, Talisay in Batangas, San Jose del Monte and Marilao in Bulacan, Pasay City, Makati City, Mandaluyong City, Manila, Parañaque City, Taguig City and San Miguel in Tarlac.

Intensity 3 was monitored at Palayan City, Bacoor in Cavite and San Jacinto in Pangasinan.

Instrumental Intensity 4 was reported in Quezon City and Marikina City while instrumental intensity 3 was in Talisay in Batangas, Palayan City and Batangas City.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensity 2 was in Magalang, Pampanga and instrumental intensity 1 was also monitored in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The quake’s depth was at 88 kilometers, tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected but damage to property and tsunamis were not. DEMPSEY REYES