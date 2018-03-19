UPDATE: 5 dead in Manila Pavilion fire

ANOTHER operator of the closed circuit television was found dead inside the Manila Pavilion Hotel on Monday, making him the fifth fatality in the fire that hit the establishment on Sunday.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, identified the victim as Joe Cris Banang who was found at about 10:30 a.m. The other CCTV operator, John Mark Sabido, was also found dead at about 6 a.m. on Monday.

The other three fatalities – Jun Evangelista, a treasury officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor); Mariyln Omadto, assistant treasury officer; and Billy de Castro, a security intern – were found dead on Sunday.

About 159 employees and guests were evacuated during the fire that started at about 9:48 a.m. on the ground floor of the hotel, which was known originally as the Manila Hilton when it opened in 1968.

Firemen officially declared a “fire out” at about 10 a.m. on Monday. RAADEE S. SAUSA