    UPDATE: More than 50 dead in Las Vegas concert shooting

    People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gunfire was heard on Sunday night (Monday in Manila) in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP PHOTO

    LOS ANGELES: More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

    “We are looking at in excess of 50 individuals dead and of 200 individuals injured at this point,” Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said after Sunday night’s shooting at a country music concert in the Nevada gambling hub.

    Lombardo also told a press conference that the gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64. Police also believed that they had located his female companion who had been earlier named as a person of interest. AFP

