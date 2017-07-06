UPDATE: Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Jaro, Leyte

A 6.5-magnitude quake struck a town in Leyte on Thursday afternoon, according to the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

In an advisory, Philvolcs said the quake was felt in Jaro town at about 4 p.m. on Thursday. It was tectonic in origin.

A separate television interview with Linel Villalobos, Phivolcs research assistant, said the quake had a depth of two kilometres.

Intensity 5 was felt in the cities of Tacloban City; Palo town, also in Leyte; and in Cebu City.

Intensity 4 was felt in Tolosa, Leyte; Sagay City, Negros Occidental; Burgos, Surigao del Norte; and in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands.

Intesity 3 was felt in Bogo City, Cebu; Calatrava, Negros Occidental; Libjo, San Jose.

Intensity 1 was felt in Roxas City and La Carlota in Negros Occidental.

As of posting time, there are no reports of casualties or damages.

Villalobos also said that there was no tsunami threat. FATIMA CIELO CANCEL