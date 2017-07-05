Six members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were arrested by authorities on Wednesday after clashing with military and police personnel in Mangadeg village, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao, according to a report from the area.

Combined elements of the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police also seized six firearms from the BIFF bandits, according to a report released by Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, head of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Confiscated from the fighters were two caliber 50 Barret sniper rifles, one M60 machine gun, one rocket-propelled grenade, one M14 rifle and one M16 rifle.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bastun Baguil, Mulawan Lugala, Agila Yusop, Muslimen Luminda, Mukalam Salabu and Lumna Dilamex.

No military and police were hurt in the fighting that erupted at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday between the government and the BIFF.

The 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade also disclosed that the operation was done to prevent the BIFF from launching any terrorist attacks in the area.