UPDATE: Actor Cogie Domingo, wife arrested in anti-drug operation in Laguna

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a movie and television actor and his wife in an anti-drug operation on Friday morning, an official said.

PDEA Public Information Office Director Derrick Carreon said Cogie Domingo was currently at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna.

Also arrested was Domingo’s wife Ria Sacasas.

According to agents from PDEA-Region 4-A (Calabarzon), illegal drugs were recovered from Cogie Domingo although the quantity and type were still unknown.

PDEA-Calabarzon is conducting more operations in the region.

Domingo, Redmond Christopher Fernandez Domingo, in real life, started his acting career when he was 10 years old in ABS-CBN. He made his television and film debuts in 1993 and 1999, according to research.

His more popular movies were “The Affair” (2010), “Deathrow” (2000) and “Anghel sa lupa” (2003).

Domingo was linked to actresses Angel Locsin, Lovi Poe and Anne Curtis. RJ CARBONELL, EJ GOMEZ