UPDATE: AiAi, Gerald seal union with a kiss

THE wedding rites of AiAi delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan ended as the happy couple sealed their union with a kiss at the Christ the King Parish in Quezon City on Tuesday.

According to The Manila Times Entertainment columnist Lhar Santiago, the “Comedy Queen” turned very emotional during the wedding march.

“Ai cried while marching. She told me earlier that she was feeling nervous and she didn’t know why. Mixed emotions daw. She’s happy and nervous, and very beautiful,” he said.

The De Las Alas-Sibayan nuptials had a star studded entourage led by Megastar Sharon Cuneta as Maid of Honor, Alden Richards as one of the groomsmen, Barbie Forteza as one of the bridesmaids, and OPM icons Ogie Alcasid and wife Regine Velasquez among the secondary sponsors.

The wedding reception will be held at The Blue Leaf Events Pavilion in Taguig City. TESSA MAURICIO ARRIOLA