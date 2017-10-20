UPDATE: Alert level for Luzon grid lowered from ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ – NGCP

THE alert status of the Luzon grid has been lowered from “red” to “yellow alert,” the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a text message on Friday.

The NGCP announced that the yellow alert was in effect from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

The NGCP raised the red alert on the Luzon grid earlier on Friday after the unexpected shutdown of some power plants in the region.

The available capacity of the plant is at 9,549 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand is at 8,676 MW.

The NGCP said a yellow alert was a condition where the total of all ancillary services (AS) is less than the capacity of the biggest plant online, which is 647MW for Luzon.

Red alert is a situation in which there is zero AS or a generation deficiency exists. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE