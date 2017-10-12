UPDATE: More areas under Signal no. 1 as ‘Odette’ accelerates

MORE areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Odette” gained speed, moving toward Cagayan Valley on Thursday, the state-run weather bureau said.

Advertisements

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Odette was 540 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City and was now moving west-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Under Signal No. 1 are Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands; Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

According to Pagasa, Odette amy intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over Cagayan on Thursday night.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas due to Odette.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Odette is forecast to be 575 km west of Laoag, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning. GLEE JALEA