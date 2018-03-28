UPDATE: Banks announce limited operations

BANK operations will be limited starting on March 29 until April 1 in observance of the Holy Week, but clients may still transact via automated teller machines (ATMs) and other electronic platforms.

All Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BPI Family Savings Bank and BPI Direct BanKo branches and kiosks nationwide will be closed from March 29, Maundy Thursday to April 1, Easter Sunday.

“Our regular bank operations will resume on April 2, Monday. We encourage clients to complete their banking transactions, including bills payments, ahead of the long weekend,” it said in an advisory.

BPI also noted that payments made from March 29 to April 1 would be posted on April 3, Tuesday. For other concerns, clients may reach BPI’s 24/7 contact center at 89-100.

The Philippine Saving Bank (PSBank) said all its branches would be closed on March 29 and 30 but added that all of its 609 ATMs would be online and PSBank Mobile and PSBank Online (Internet banking) facilities would be available to clients.

Security Bank Corp. announced a scheduled system maintenance on March 29 and 30.

“In line with this, we are advising all our clients to plan your transactions ahead of time. For our Payroll Partners, we encourage advance payroll crediting in order to give your employees ample time to prepare and minimize any inconvenience,” it said.

BDO Unibank Inc. said it would be closed from March 29 to April 1.

“Electronic banking channels and services, such as ATMs, Debit POS, Phone Banking, Mobile Banking, Personal & Business Online Banking, are ready to accept and process transactions except from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Good Friday due to a regular network maintenance activity,” it added.

BDO Debit & Cash Cards transactions in other banks’ ATMs & POS here and abroad will also be temporarily unavailable from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. also on Good Friday.

BDO also encourages its clients and the general public to transact ahead of schedule to avoid any inconvenience.

In its advisory, the LandBank of the Philippines announced that it would be closed from Maundy Thursday, March 29, to Easter Sunday, April 1.

It also said that check clearing would be suspended on March 29 and 30, while checks received after cut-off time today, Wednesday, would be processed on Monday, April 2.

It added that the its automated teller machines (ATMs) would be available for withdrawals and its electronic banking channels for other transactions.

It said that normal banking operations would resume on April 2.

LandBank advised its clients to contact its 24/7 Customer Care Center at 405-7000 for Metro Manila or 1800-10-405-7000 (Domestic toll-free) or email at CUSTOMERCARE@mail.landbank.com. MAY CARABALLO

