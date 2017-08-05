CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An unidentified gunman shot and killed a judge and injured his wife in Butuan City on Saturday, according to police.

Judge Godofredo Abul, Jr., 68, and his wife Bernadette, were about to leave their home in Alviola Village in Baan when the shooting took place, a report from the Butuan City Police Station 4 in Ampayon released to The Manila Times said.

The police report said that Judge Abul died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds while his wife, 65, who was rushed to a hospital in Butuan City, three kilometers west of Alviola Village, was in serious condition. The suspect fled to an unknown destination.

Witnesses told police that the motorcycle gunman about 5’3” in height was wearing a black shirt and a black bullcap and waited for the couple to come out of their residence.

Police said the gunman reportedly shot theAbduls just as their car came out of the gate.

Police investigators, led by PO3 Leoben Salarda, are still trying to establish the motive of the shooting and the identity of the suspect.

Witnesses told the police that Judge Abul was handling several anti-illegal drug cases.

In September 23, 2016, Judge Hector Salise, of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Bayugan, Agusan Del Sur, was ambushed together with his driver along the Butuan Highway.

Salise, an anti-illegal drug advocate, was also known to have handled similar cases.