    UPDATE: Cardinal Vidal passes away

    CEBU Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal has passed away, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Cebu said in a statement.

    “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Cardinal Vidal. He has returned to the Father’s home at 7:28 a.m. today (Wednesday),” said Monsignor Joseph Tan.

    Tan asked the people to pray for Vidal’s eternal repose.

    Tan also said that he had no details yet on the cause of death of Vidal.

    “His heart may have given up due to his old age,” said Tan. RENAN ALANGILAN

     

