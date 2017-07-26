Wednesday, July 26, 2017
    Classes in some cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain spawned by tropical depression “Gorio”.

    Below is a list provided by #WALANGPASOK and based on announcements by local officials:

    All levels
    Manila
    Quezon City
    Malabon City
    Caloocan City
    Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela
    Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
    Bataan
    Olongapo City
    Cavite

    Pre-school to senior high school
    Navotas City
    Valenzuela City
    Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela

