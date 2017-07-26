Classes in some cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain spawned by tropical depression “Gorio”.
Below is a list provided by #WALANGPASOK and based on announcements by local officials:
All levels
Manila
Quezon City
Malabon City
Caloocan City
Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela
Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
Bataan
Olongapo City
Cavite
Pre-school to senior high school
Navotas City
Valenzuela City
Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela
