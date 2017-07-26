Classes in some cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain spawned by tropical depression “Gorio”.

Below is a list provided by #WALANGPASOK and based on announcements by local officials:

All levels

Manila

Quezon City

Malabon City

Caloocan City

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela

Valenzuela City Polytechnic College

Bataan

Olongapo City

Cavite

Pre-school to senior high school

Navotas City

Valenzuela City

Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela