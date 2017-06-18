UPDATE: Close aide of Abu Sayyaf leader nabbed in Zamboanga City

An alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has been arrested in Zamboanga City, a military official said.

In a live radio interview, Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Western Mindanao commander, identified the suspect as Hamsi Amajad Marani, a close aide of fugitive leader Isnilon Hapilon, a former trainee of the Jemaah Islamiyah(JI), and a bomb maker.

The arrest in Zamboanga City was made by a joint task force of police and military forces, Galvez said.

A separate report also said that 74 more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered to the Western Mindanao Command.

TMT