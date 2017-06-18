Sunday, June 18, 2017
    The Manila Times Online
    UPDATE: Close aide of Abu Sayyaf leader nabbed in Zamboanga City

    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    An alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has been arrested in Zamboanga City, a military official said.

    In a live radio interview, Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Western Mindanao commander, identified the suspect as Hamsi Amajad Marani, a close aide of fugitive leader Isnilon Hapilon, a former trainee of the Jemaah Islamiyah(JI), and a bomb maker.

    The arrest in Zamboanga City was made by a joint task force of police and military forces, Galvez said.

    A separate report also said that 74 more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered to the Western Mindanao Command.

